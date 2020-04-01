Nintendo Switch Shortages Are Leading To Insane Markups By Third-Party Retailers

Advertising

As more people are staying home to work or study due to the coronavirus outbreak, there also seems to be a rise in demand for home entertainment systems, such as the Nintendo Switch gaming console. Now, the console was always pretty popular, but now that more people are stuck at home, it has resulted in the console being sold out across various retailers.

Unfortunately, if you are hoping to get a Nintendo Switch, it looks like third-party retailers and opportunistic individuals are taking advantage of the situation and are marking up the prices considerably. For example, third-party resellers on Amazon are now asking for $460 to $500 for a brand new Switch console.

This is at least a 50% markup where the MSRP of a brand new Nintendo Switch is at $299.99 on a regular day. Even platforms such as eBay are seeing a markup in prices where some are selling brand new Switch consoles for $410, while pre-owned consoles are being sold at around $360.

The good news is that if you’re not in any rush to get the Switch, Nintendo has announced that more units are expected to be coming in soon. In a statement released by the company, “Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

