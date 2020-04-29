Reddit Launches Chat Rooms For Subreddits

If you wanted to chat with users on a subreddit, you would need to message them individually, or hop onto a Discord channel. However, in a bid to keep users on its website, Reddit has announced a new feature called “Start Chatting” which basically brings chat rooms to subreddits.

Advertising

However, this isn’t a chat room for the entire subreddit to participate in. If you are in particularly popular subreddits with thousands of users online at a time, we imagine that this can be chaotic. Instead, this feature will allow small groups of users on a subreddit to chat with each other. All users need to do is flag themselves as being interested to “start chatting” and they will be randomly grouped with other users who have indicated the same.

It should also be noted that unlike posts made on Reddit, moderators will not be able to police or control these chat rooms. This can be problematic as it could allow users to chat about things that might violate or go against that subreddit’s rules. However, Reddit does have several tools in place to allow users in those chat rooms to report messages and to block other users if they are being harassed.

This is actually not Reddit’s first attempt at creating chat rooms. The company did try something similar back in 2018, but now it looks like they will be going with a different approach. The feature should be rolling out to users in the next few weeks.

Filed in . Read more about Reddit. Source: reddithelp