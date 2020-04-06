TCL 10 Pro, 10 5G, 10L Flagship Smartphones Announced

When you think of smartphones, you might think of more mainstream brands such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and so on. However, TCL has been making phones for quite a while now and the company has recently taken the wraps off its latest flagship smartphones in the form of the TCL 10 Pro, 10 5G, and 10L.

Starting with the TCL 10 5G, you would think that a phone with 5G would be a high-end device, but interestingly enough, the TCL 10 5G is actually a mid-ranger. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, which will make the phone a bit more affordable for those who want 5G but don’t want to pay high-end flagship prices.

The handset will also come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a quad camera setup on the back which includes a 64MP main camera, a 118-degree ultra wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth camera that will help enhance the depth-of-field effects. The phone also supports Quick Charge 3.0 and will be priced at a very affordable €399 upon its release.

Next up will be the TCL 10 Pro. This phone will offer a larger display compared to the TCL 10 5G with a 6.47-inch screen, although it will maintain its FHD+ resolution. The phone is powered by a lower-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, but despite the lower-end chipset, the TCL 10 Pro is no slouch in the camera department.

The phone will offer a quad camera array with a 64MP main sensor, a 123-degree wide-angle lens, a macro camera, and a 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam. The phone will be priced at $449 and will be available in Q2 2020.

Last but not least is the TCL 10L, which is the most affordable phone of the three models launched by the company. Priced at $249, it will come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset. It comes with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery compared to the 10 Pro, but it will maintain its quad camera array.

While these aren’t exactly the most powerful or impressive phones we’ve seen, given their price and features, they do make for a value-for-money buy for customers who are looking to save some money.

Filed in . Read more about 5g and Tcl. Source: tclusa