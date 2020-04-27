The Last Of Us 2 Will Now Be Released On June 19

Earlier this month, the developers at Naughty Dog revealed that The Last of Us 2 would be indefinitely delayed. The reason for this was due to the coronavirus outbreak which has impacted the way people work, while also impacting logistics where Naughty Dog was worried that it might result in players not being able to play the game at the same time.

The good news is that Naughty Dog has since moved up the game’s release date where according to the company, The Last of Us 2 will now be released on the 19th of June. This comes on the heels of several major leaks in which videos and spoilers for the game were posted online.

As a result, Naughty Dog decided to get ahead of this but giving players a release date to minimize the impact of the leak. We have decided not to share details of the leak or links to the leak to avoid any potential spoilers, and we suggest that you probably not do a search about it if you’d prefer to avoid spoiling the game for yourself.

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

It is a bit disappointing that some people are sharing these leaks online as it does ruin the game and experience for everyone, especially when you consider how long the game has been in development for, but we suppose the silver lining to this is that at least the game now has a release date we can look forward to.

