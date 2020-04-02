The Last Of Us 2 Has Been Indefinitely Delayed

Advertising

Last year, the folks at Naughty Dog announced that they would be delaying the release of their highly-anticipated The Last of Us 2 to 2020 . The date was originally set for the end of May 2020, but it looks like that will no longer be happening. In a tweet by the developers, they have announced that the game has since been indefinitely delayed.

According to Naughty Dog, it seems that due to the entire world being affected by the coronavirus, which has impacted logistics, it means that not everyone will be able to play the game at the same time, and this is something the developers are trying to avoid. “We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring everything that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

https://twitter.com/Naughty_Dog/status/1245773177944281089/

Given that there is currently no timeframe as to when life as we know it will get back to normal, Naughty Dog has not provided a new release date, which essentially means that the game has been delayed indefinitely. The company is hoping that the delay won’t be too long, but like we said, it is anyone’s guess as to how long this crisis will last and when it will be safe for businesses to resume operations.

Right now, there is currently no known cure or treatment for the COVID-19 virus. Vaccines are being developed and tested but releasing it to the general public will most likely only take place in 2021 at the earliest.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Naughty Dog, Sony and The Last Of Us.