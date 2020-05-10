It Looks Like A Diablo 2 Remaster Could Still Be Happening

Back in 2017, we heard rumors that a Diablo 2 and Warcraft 3 remaster could be in the works. Half of the rumor was true as Warcraft 3: Reforged was eventually released, and now it seems that a Diablo 2 remaster could very well be on its way. Interestingly enough, this remaster will not be developed by Blizzard, but by Vicarious Visions, a subsidiary of Activision.

Advertising

This is according to a report from French website Actu who had previously accurately predicted Diablo 4, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and Overwatch 2, so it stands to reason that they could be right again this time. However, what makes this interesting is that it seems to sort of contradict an earlier report.

While we’re sure that some would love to see a Diablo 2 remaster, in 2019 it was reported that it seemed unlikely. This is because according to Diablo’s creators, they claimed that due to neglecting to backup the game’s source codes and assets, they lost a good chunk of the game which meant that remastering the game would prove difficult.

They then suggested that if Blizzard were to attempt a remaster, it would be impossible as they would essentially need to start from scratch. Perhaps Blizzard did find a backup hidden away somewhere, or maybe they’re really building the game up from scratch, but either way take it with a grain of salt and hopefully we’ll have more details soon.

Filed in . Read more about Blizzard and Diablo.