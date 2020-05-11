Elder Scrolls VI Details Will Be Years Away From Being Announced

Despite Bethesda downplaying the existence of The Elder Scrolls VI, the company made a surprise announcement in 2018 and revealed that the game was in its pre-production stages, although the company did warn that it could be a long time before it will be officially announced.

Fast forward to today, two years after the initial announcement, and it seems that we are still not close to hearing more about the game. This is according to Bethesda’s Pete Hines who responded to a question on Twitter about details about The Elder Scrolls VI, in which he replied by saying that it will be “years from now” before details about the game are revealed.

This is because Bethesda is focusing on its next game, Starfield, and until that game has been finished and released, the company is not expected to begin working on The Elder Scrolls VI.

Starfield will be a brand new IP for the company and as it stands, there is still no release date for the upcoming game. However, it has been suggested that it might be skipping the current-gen consoles, meaning that it is being developed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The company explained back in 2018 that the decision to announce The Elder Scrolls VI so early was to prevent fans from being disappointed.

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

It was also to stop fans from asking if the game is in development, although now it seems that the company is being inundated with questions of “when” the game will be released.

