High School Students Taking Online AP Exams Might Have To Retake Them Due To Technical Glitch

We all know the feeling of anxiousness and nervousness while taking an exam, and also that sense of relief when you’re done. However, it seems that some high school students might need to go through that rollercoaster of emotions again, because due to a technical glitch, these students who took the Advanced Placement exams will have to take them again.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many educational institutions have been forced to close. This does not mean that students are getting a holiday as many are now studying from home, with some even taking exams online. According to the College Board, which is the organization that gives these AP exams, revealed that a technical glitch had prevented some students from completing their tests.

The College Board claims that these technical issues could have been due to students using an “outdated browser”, but some students are disputing that. For example, one student’s mother claims that during the pretest trial, there were no issues, so it was largely assumed that it would work during the actual exam.

Other students are showing that they have tried a variety of different methods of uploading their tests, but that also did not seem to work. That being said, those students who encountered these issues will be able to sit for a retest without having to pay an additional fee.

