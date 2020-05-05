New Call Of Duty Game Confirmed For Fall 2020

If you have been looking forward to a new Call of Duty game to play this year, you’ll be happy to learn that during Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2020 financial call, the publisher has revealed that there will indeed be a new Call of Duty game scheduled for a release this coming fall, but they stopped short on the details of the upcoming game.

Not much is known about 2020’s Call of Duty, but according to the rumors, it is said to be set in the Cold War era and will be connected to the Black Ops universe. It has also been reported that the title will be jointly developed by Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games. That being said, it is possible that we could get details about the title in the coming weeks.

As Charlie Intel points out, timelines for previous Call of Duty games are typically revealed towards the end of May, so it is possible that Activision could share those details in the coming weeks. What’s interesting is that given how closely linked Call of Duty and Battlefield are, it seems that as far as military-based shooters are concerned, Call of Duty could be the only one of the two that will be released this year.

This is because EA had previously confirmed that there will not be a new Battlefield title for 2020, and that the current Battlefield game will be receiving one last standalone major update this coming summer.

Filed in . Read more about Activision and Call of Duty. Source: charlieintel