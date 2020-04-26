‘Battlefield V’ To Get One Last Standalone Update This Summer

Advertising

The last time EA released a Battlefield game was back in 2018 with Battlefield V. This means that it is about time that the company prepare for a new Battlefield title, and as such, it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that EA will be winding down on the major updates made to the game.

According to a post on EA’s website, “As you are aware, the current Battlefield V Chapter, Into the Jungle, wraps up on April 29. As we look to the future, we will release one more standalone update this summer that brings with it some new content, weapons, and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update.”

Note that this will be an update not a new chapter. Battlefield V was released with six chapters as a way of spreading out the content of the game, but this upcoming update will not be a new chapter. As the post reads, it will come with a new map, new weapons, and some tweaks. The company has stated that they do plan on releasing it this June, but this could change due to the coronavirus pandemic that has no doubt affected the progress of many projects.

That being said, before you get too excited about a new Battlefield title, EA did previously confirm that there will not be a new Battlefield title in 2020. This means that gamers will have to wait until at least 2021 or even 2022 if they’re hoping for a new game. Until then, this last major standalone update will have to make do.

