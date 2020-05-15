Pixel 4a Could Be Priced At $349, Making It Cheaper Than The iPhone SE

It’s starting to feel like handset makers are realizing that customers are no longer as interested in spending $1,000 on a smartphone, at least not these days and not in this current climate where due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are out of work. Google might have an idea about that and for its upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone, they could be looking to reduce the price.

This is according to a tweet by 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall where he claims that based on what a source has told him, the upcoming handset could be priced at $349. Now, there are a couple of interesting things about this rumor if it is true. One of which is that it would make the Pixel 4a cheaper than its predecessor, a rare move since companies usually increase prices with newer models rather than go backwards.

It also feels like Google could be looking to challenge Apple on the budget phone front, where Apple’s recently released iPhone SE is priced at $399, making it $50 more than what the Pixel 4a allegedly costs. However, Google won’t just be competing based on price alone as according to Hall’s tweet, the phone will come with 128GB of storage.

source suggests that $349 price will be for 128GB model — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 14, 2020

This is double what the iPhone SE has and also double that of the Pixel 3a that launched last year. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but hopefully we’ll have more details soon.

