POCO F2 Pro Officially Announced With A Very Competitive Price Tag

Some of you might recall that a couple of years ago, Xiaomi spin-off brand Pocophone launched the Pocophone F1. This was largely considered by many to be something of a sleeper hit, where for its price, it came with some pretty impressive flagship hardware that almost put it on par with some of the more expensive phones out there.

Advertising

Many thought that the company would be more than eager to release a successor, but that did not happen in 2019. However, the good news for those who have been looking forward to the successor, the company has since announced the POCO F2 Pro, a flagship phone with flagship specs and a very impressive price tag to boost.

As expected from a flagship, the POCO F2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. There is also a built-in fingerprint sensor in the display of the phone itself, a popup front-facing camera, a quad camera setup on the back, support for 5G, and will also come with 6-8GB of RAM.

While it might not necessarily be as feature-rich compared to other flagships we’ve seen this year, the POCO PF2 Pro is priced at around $540 for the base model, and $650 for the 8GB model. So if you’re looking for a flagship phone on the cheap, then the POCO F2 Pro might be the device to check out.

Filed in . Read more about Xiaomi. Source: techcrunch