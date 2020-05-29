Sony’s PS5 Games Won’t Be Compatible With The PS4

Advertising

Whenever a new console generation is launched, what we usually see is developers make games that are available on both generations. This is to help the transition and also to make sure that current-gen owners don’t feel too left out. However, it seems that this isn’t a strategy that Sony will be adopting, at least not for their first-party titles.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan said, “We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features.”

This seems to be going in the opposite direction of Microsoft, where the company has pledged that at least for the first two years, first-party Xbox Series X games will also be available on the Xbox One. This might be disappointing for PS4 gamers, but if you were already planning on adopting the PS5, then we suppose it might not necessarily be that big of a deal.

Ryan had also recently hinted that the PS5 won’t necessarily be cheap. Once again, this seems to go against Microsoft’s strategy where the company is planning on making the Xbox Series X competitive in terms of pricing.

