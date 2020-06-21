Amazon Will End Dash Wand Support On July 21

Over the years, Amazon has come up with all kinds of creative ways to help its customers quickly shop for products. This has come in the form of Dash Buttons where these buttons lets users quickly order a product at the press of a button. They also launched the Dash Wand which combines Alexa and a barcode reader.

However, it seems that Amazon’s experiment with the Dash Wand has come to an end. According to a report from AFTVnews, they have learnt that Amazon will be ending support for the Dash Wand on the 21st of July. This is according to an email being sent out to customers where Amazon is directing them to the company’s Device Recycling program.

Amazon does not mention if users will be given a replacement device or how much credit they might receive if they turn their devices in, but if you’d rather not sit on a product that is no longer in use, then head on over to Amazon’s website for the details on how you can send the Dash Wand back to the company.

Like we said earlier, Amazon had previously experimented with different ways for customers to order products, like with the Dash Buttons. Support for the Dash Button program actually ended back in 2019, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that support for the Dash Wand will be coming to an end as well.

