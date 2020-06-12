Android 11 Will Lift 4GB Cap On Video Recordings

Back in the early days of the smartphone, we would see phones launch with 16GB of storage which is paltry by today’s standards. This is because display resolutions were low, meaning that apps would not require hi-def assets. Our cameras were also pretty low quality back then too, which meant that photos and videos wouldn’t necessarily take up too much space.

However, these days our phones are becoming more capable than ever, and our cameras also come with the ability to shoot video in 4K. The good news for Android users is that as discovered in the recently released Android 11 beta, it seems that Google has lifted the 4GB cap when it comes to recording videos on your Android phone.

This meant that if you were recording a video and it reached 4GB in file size, it would stop or split the files. Given that 4K videos take up a lot of storage, this would be highly inconvenient for users and videographers who were looking to use their phones to capture videos or create movies. Now that this cap has been lifted, it seems that you should be able to record videos for as long as you want as long as you have enough storage on your device.

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any apps that will be taking advantage of this feature, but that’s to be expected given that it is relatively new. We’re not sure if this change will make it into the final release, but it could be something to look forward to in the future.

