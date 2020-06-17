Corsair One a100 Compact Gaming PC Announced

When you think of Corsair, you might associate the brand as being more of an accessory or peripheral maker of keyboards, headsets, or computer cases, but if you’re after a compact gaming PC, then Corsair could actually be a brand worth considering, especially as the company has since taken the wraps off the Corsair One a100 compact gaming PC.

As you can see in the photo above, the a100 is a pretty small desktop PC and is great for those who don’t have a lot of space in their homes or would rather not deal with a monstrous rig. The a100 will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen CPUs and will also feature the use of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX GPUs. The a100 will also be configurable with up to 32GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and also NVMe SSDs.

For those who might be worried that such a compact PC will not offer adequate cooling compared to a larger case, Corsair claims that the a100 will feature a convection-assisted liquid cooling system. It smaller footprint also means that if you wanted to place the a100 in a living room environment, it should be able to blend in rather nicely.

If this sounds like a gaming PC you might be interested in, you’ll be able to get your hands on it via Corsair’s website. However, note that it does not exactly come cheap where it will be priced starting at $3,999.99.

