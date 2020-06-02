Google’s Pixel Smartphones Get A New Personal Safety Check Feature

If you’re walking home late at night on a street that is empty, we imagine that some people might feel a bit wary and unsafe. The good news is that if you own a Pixel smartphone, Google has announced that its Personal Safety app, which previously debuted on the Pixel 4, will now be available on all Pixel devices.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Personal Safety app allows users to check in with friends to let them know that they are safe. In a way, this is a more expanded version of Facebook’s safety check tool that lets users mark themselves as safe during incidents like natural disasters in their region.

With the Personal Safety app, users can set up a schedule. This means that if you’re leaving office or school and are walking home, you can set a schedule that reminds you to mark yourself as safe at a certain time. In the event that you do not check in at the scheduled time, the app will then alert your emergency contacts.

Users will also be able to use the app during dangerous situations to immediately send their real-time location to their emergency contacts so that they can call for help or come to find you. For more information, you can head on over to Google’s support page for the details, or download it from the Google Play Store.

