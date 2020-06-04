Google Search Will Now Highlight In Webpages What You Were Searching For

When you search for something on Google, Google will then try to comb through websites and look for words or phrases that are related to your search query. However, when you go to the website, it might be a bit hard to find that specific passage you were looking for, but that will soon change.

This is because Google has recently rolled out a new feature in which if you were to click on the link to a website listed in a featured snippet on Google’s search results page, it will actually highlight the portion of the text that you were looking for. This means that users will be able to quickly jump to that part of the website to get their information.

Now, it should be noted that this isn’t exactly a new feature. According to Google’s Danny Sullivan, this is actually something Google has been testing for a couple of years now. It was previously introduced in AMP pages dating back to 2018, but it was only in 2019 that they started testing it with HTML pages, and have started rolling out the feature in earnest since last week.

This is a pretty useful feature as it gets users to their information quickly and in a more obvious manner, so don’t be surprised if next time you search for something and click on the link, the information you were looking for is highlighted in yellow.

Filed in . Read more about Google. Source: searchengineland