Grand Theft Auto V Will Be Coming To The PS5 In 2021

Now that Sony has announced and officially unveiled their PS5 console, some of you might be wondering about the games that will be available on the console. If you were hoping to see Rockstar’s GTA 6 arrive for the PS5, you might be disappointed, but the good news is that it looks like GTA 5 will be coming to the console in 2021.

Yes, we know that GTA 5 is an old game, but even by today’s standards, it is still very much a beautiful-looking game and it plays great. The version launching for the PS5 won’t just be a port of the current GTA 5, but it will come with several technical improvements and visual upgrades that should take advantage of the console’s hardware, as well as new features and content that will hopefully breathe new life into the game.

To encourage gamers to keep playing the game, PlayStation Plus members on the PS4 will be getting GTA$100,000 deposited into their Maze Bank account for every month that they play GTA Online leading up to the launch of GTA Online for the PS5. With GTA 5 set for a release in the second half of 2021, this means that you should be able to accumulate at least 12 months worth of GTA dollars from now until then just by playing the game.

If you’re curious about how GTA 5 could look like on the PS5, then check out the announcement trailer in the video above.

