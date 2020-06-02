The Honor Play 4 Smartphone Will Come With A Body Temperature Sensor

One of the symptoms to show that you might have contracted the COVID-19 virus is a fever. Of course, a fever could mean a lot of other things, but these days, it’s always good to check. Now thanks to a rather clever idea by Honor, they have decided that with its Honor Play 4 smartphone, they will be baking a body temperature sensor into the phone itself.

This will come into the form of a non-contact infrared temperature measurement tool that has the ability to measure the user’s body temperature to check for a fever. It should be noted that the ability to sense environmental temperatures aren’t exactly new, but it is rather creative of Honor to leverage the technology to sense body temperatures.

This means that if you don’t have a thermometer at home, you can always turn to your smartphone, assuming you own the device. It would also make it easier for mobile testing as shops and businesses can rely on the phone to check temperatures. Other features of the phone include a 6.57-inch display, a Kirin 990 chipset, support for 5G, and is also expected to be priced around $420.

We’re not sure if there are plans to introduce the phone in the US, but the body temperature sensor is a great idea that we’d love to see other handsets include in the future, even if not for COVID-19, but for general health purposes.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Honor. Source: gizchina