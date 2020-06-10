Naughty Dog’s Next Game Could Be The Last Of Us 3

Naughty Dog is expected to released The Last of Us 2 next week, and so the question is, what will be the company be up to next? Will we end up waiting a long time for the third installment in the franchise? Maybe not, at least that’s what the company’s VP Neil Druckmann seems to be hinting at.

Advertising

In an interview with GQ, he was asked what could the studio could be working on next. Druckmann seems to be a bit undecided in his response, but he did hint that maybe the studio could be looking to begin work on The Last of Us 3, although this is by no means a guarantee that it will happen.

According to Druckmann, “As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities and my mind can’t help but think about the next thing. So, yeah, the next thing could be a Part III, the next thing could be some new IP.” That being said, it probably wouldn’t be surprising if they were to immediately work on a follow-up to Part 2.

This is because in case you haven’t heard, there is a The Last of Us series being developed for HBO, so it would make sense that Naughty Dog would want to build upon that momentum and try to bring more people into the game that have yet to play it.

Filed in . Read more about Naughty Dog and The Last Of Us. Source: gq-magazine