Pokemon GO Will Soon Let Friends Raid Together Remotely

Advertising

Pokemon GO was originally designed to be a social game of sorts, where players were expected to go out and walk around and play with other players. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it forced players to stay at home. Niantic for the most part did a good job at implementing features that helped players play from home

The good news is that Niantic is looking to expand the remote play feature of the game and has since announced that in an upcoming update to the game, they will be introducing remote raiding.

According to Niantic, “When this feature is available, you’ll see a + button in both public and private raid lobbies that you’ve joined in person. After tapping the + button, you’ll be able to invite up to five friends to join you. Your friends will be able to see raid invitations on their Nearby screen or in push notifications. These invitations will allow them to enter the raid lobby. Your friends will use a pass only once the battle starts, not when they join the lobby.”

Granted it might not have the same feeling of excitement when players are gathered together to take down a boss, but we suppose it will have to do for now while the pandemic persists and possibly until a vaccine is found.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Niantic and Pokémon GO. Source: pokemongolive