Ads Are Appearing In Samsung’s OneUI And People Aren’t Happy

We get that ads are necessary. They help free services and websites (like ours) generate revenue, but what if you were to pay for a service or a product? Would you expect to see ads there? Chances are you wouldn’t, which is why it is completely understandable that many Samsung users are upset.

Advertising

This is because according to a couple of posts on Reddit, users are noticing more ads invading Samsung’s OneUI interface. We’re also not talking about small ads that are text based, but rather massive ads that seem to take up a huge chunk of the screen in certain native apps that Samsung bundles with their phones.

As many users have rightfully pointed out, there should be zero ads in the first place, regardless of how big or small they are, especially after forking out $1,500 for a top-of-the-line model. It should noted that ads appear when users enable the “receive marketing information” toggle in the settings, but according to many users, they have not turned the feature on and are still receiving ads anyway.

The ads also seem to be region-based, where some countries are not receiving them, while others are, but either way, it is still not acceptable. Samsung has yet to respond to these complaints, but we imagine that the only remedy here would be to remove them for good.

Source: androidpolice