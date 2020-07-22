AT&T Is Trying To Scare Customers Into Upgrading Their Phones

Advertising

As technology evolves, what we use now might not be relevant or even compatible with future tech. That much is expected, but it seems that AT&T has recently stoked the fears of customers by sending out an email suggesting that their phones might stop working if they do not upgrade them.

In the email that AT&T has sent to some of its customers, it reads, “We will soon be upgrading our network to the latest technologies. But your device is not compatible with the new network and you need to replace it to continue service.” The problem that many are finding with this email is that it is rather vague, although it does point to a support article that reminds customers that they will be scrapping its 3G network in 2022, and that’s what AT&T is referring to.

That being said, once word got around that AT&T was sending out these somewhat confusing emails, the carrier has released a statement to Android Police to clarify it. The statement reads, “This email was one of many planned to keep customers informed about the shutdown of our 3G network in early 2022. It should have included the date that certain devices would no longer be supported. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and will be more clear in future updates.”

That being said, if you’re using a modern smartphone that you bought in the past few years, chances are you won’t be affected by this. But if for whatever reason you’re still holding onto a really old mobile device, then it really might be time to consider upgrading anyway.

