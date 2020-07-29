Google Working On Assistant Chat Heads For Android

One of the new features that Google is bringing to Android 11 are Bubbles. The concept of chat heads isn’t new and we’ve seen Facebook use it with Messenger in the past, but with Android 11, Google is bringing it about in a big way. In fact, according to 9to5Google, it seems that Google could be bringing its Assistant feature to Bubbles.

Advertising

According to an APK teardown, they found evidence that suggests that Google is working on something called Assistant Chat Head. Similar to Bubbles, it shows how Google Assistant can float about on the Android home screen like a contact that you’re chatting with. For now, tapping on it summons Google Assistant.

However, we’re not sure if this is the actual implementation or if it is simply a placeholder. Like we said, given its Bubble-esque nature, we imagine that it would be more about users chatting with Google Assistant instead of speaking to it as that feature can be easily accessed through voice commands or hardware buttons.

It is also unclear how users would be able to place the Assistant Chat Head on their screen or how to enable it. In any case, maybe more details will be revealed once Android 11 has been released.

Filed in . Read more about Android, Google and Google Assistant. Source: 9to5google