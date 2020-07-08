Upcoming Google Chrome Update Could Prove To Be A Huge Battery Saver

While Google’s Chrome is a fantastic browser in terms of its features and tight integration with its various products and services, there is no denying that Chrome is guilty of being a resource hog in terms of memory consumption and also a drain on devices that runs on a battery, like laptops.

However, according to TheWindowsClub, they have discovered some changes that Google could be making to Chrome that could help conserve battery in a big way. This comes in the form of an experimental feature that limits the JavaScript timer to wake up in background webpages to just one wake per minute.

This is actually a feature that Apple has employed in Safari, so it’s nice to see that Chrome users could potentially get the feature as well. So what does this mean for end-users? Similar to background app refreshes, by limiting the number of JavaScript wake ups in tabs in the background, it means that Chrome would use less resources, and in turn could help save battery life.

It seems that Google has tested this feature out to see its impact on battery life, and found that by enabling the feature, it could end up saving users as much as 2 hours of battery life with 36 background tabs open. Of course, your mileage may vary depending on what else you are doing, but it is still pretty good news all the same.

Like we said, the feature is currently still in its experimental phase, but if you have Chrome 86, you can enable it by typing chrome://flags in the address bar, look for Throttle Javascript Timers, and enable it.

Filed in . Read more about Chrome and Google. Source: news.thewindowsclub