It’s A Bit Early, But Google Seems To Have Confirmed The Pixel 5a Already

Next week Google is expected to announce a new smartphone in the form of the Google Pixel 4a. This will be the successor to last year’s Pixel 3a and will be a mid-range phone for those who don’t want to shell out too much money for the flagship Pixel 5. However, it seems that Google could already be getting ready for next year’s model.

According to a report from 9to5Google, they have discovered that within the Android Open Source Project, there is a reference to a Google Pixel 5a smartphone. Presumably this will be the successor to the Pixel 4a and will most likely be launching in 2021, assuming that Google keeps making its “A” series Pixel smartphones.

Details are obviously unclear given how early this is, but if it is anything like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a, it will be another mid-range handset. It will also most likely be packing 5G as we expect that 5G will become more mainstream and become a standard feature of smartphones in the years to come.

So far, companies like Apple have seen and enjoyed tremendous success with their more budget-friendly handsets like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and more recently, the iPhone SE which has allowed Apple to perform quite well in China, beating out Huawei in terms of growth for the second quarter of 2020.

