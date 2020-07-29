Despite US-China Tensions, Apple Was The Fastest Growing Brand In China

It is no secret that tensions between the US and China are at an all-time high, but it seems that despite the frosty attitudes both countries have against each other, Apple actually seems to be doing pretty well over in China. This is according to a report from Counterpoint Research where they found that Apple was the fastest growing smartphone brand in Q2 2020.

According to their data, Apple’s smartphone sales volume grew by 32% year-over-year. This beats out the likes of Huawei who grew 14% YOY, while other Chinese smartphone brands such as Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi actually saw negative growth. It has been suggested that this explosion in growth is thanks to the iPhone SE, whose affordable price tag makes it a value for money purchase.

However, it seems that Apple’s massive growth in Q2 2020 in China wasn’t enough to give it much of a market share in the country. According to Counterpoint, it appears that Huawei’s market share in China as of Q2 2020 is sitting at a massive 46%, whereas Apple’s market share in the country is at 9%.

The report also suggests that 5G smartphone sales in the country are actually doing pretty well, where one in three smartphones sold in the country are 5G. Apple is expected to launch a 5G iPhone later this year, so it will be interesting to see how it might affect the company’s market share.

