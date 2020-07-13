This Fast Charge Tech Can Fully Charge A 4,000mAh Battery In Minutes

Smartphone batteries aren’t necessarily getting bigger, but the upside is that charging tech has been improving. This means that even if our phone batteries aren’t that big, they can at least charge faster which should help reduce certain inconveniences, but we reckon that iQOO’s charging tech could very well take the cake.

The company has unveiled their 120W FlashCharge technology which apparently, will be capable of fully juicing up a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes! With most phones these days sporting batteries around that size, we reckon that for the most part, you should be able to fully charge your phone in under half an hour.

That being said, before you get too excited, there are several things to take note of. First of all, batteries have a lifespan and the more you charge them, the more charges they lose. While fast charging is obviously great and convenient, it could have an impact on the health of your battery where it could potentially lead it to lose its charges faster.

This is why despite companies like iQOO and Vivo and Xiaomi demoing these types of technology, we have yet to see them make their way into consumer devices just yet, but it’s good to see that work is being done on them.

