Johnnie Walker Whisky Goes Green With Its New Paper Bottles

There are many products out there in the market today that are focusing on being greener and more environmentally friendly. For example, supermarkets have started to encourage shoppers to use reusable cloth bags instead of plastic bags, and food packaging has also turned towards greener options.

Now it looks like even whisky makers are looking towards creating a more sustainable future, which is what Diageo has done with its Johnnie Walker whisky. The company has announced that in a partnership with Pilot Lite, they have created a new sustainable paper bottle that they’ll be bottling some of their Johnnie Walker whiskeys with.

According to Diageo, this paper bottle will be 100% free from plastic and will be fully recyclable. “The bottle is made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards and will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams. The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product.”

We have to say that despite it being made out of paper and not glass, which usually exudes a certain level of class, we actually dig this design. For now, it seems that only the company’s Black Label whiskeys will benefit from this new packaging, but perhaps we’ll start seeing more paper bottles in the future.

