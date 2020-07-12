Lenovo Could Be Working On An Answer To Apple’s Sidecar

One of the advantages of buying into the Apple ecosystem is that the company tightly integrates its products with one another. Take for example, with macOS and an iPad, users will be able to use a feature called Sidecar that allows the iPad to double as an external secondary display which can come in handy for various situations.

Advertising

Now it looks like Lenovo could be planning something similar, where according to a tweet by Evan Blass, it seems that Lenovo could be working on a hybrid device of sorts that is both a tablet and an external monitor built into the same device. Expounding on that rumor is Till Kottmann, another leakster, who claims to have seen internal Lenovo documentation that provides additional details about the device.

Basically, this tablet can connect to a computer via mini HDMI. When it does so, it will lock the Android portion of the tablet and the device will now function as a secondary display. This means that in theory, you could connect it to a variety of devices like a laptop or console. While the Android portion might be locked, other features are still accessible like the speakers.

New post at Patreon: "Lenovo "Yoga X" Android Tablet/Aux Display Hybrid Wireframe [thx, @deletescape]" [https://t.co/QqFiylQE8N] — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2020

It is an interesting device, although Lenovo has yet to officially comment on it. We’re not sure if this device will ever see the light of day, but it could be an answer to Apple’s Sidecar feature, albeit a slightly more clunky version.

Filed in . Read more about Lenovo. Source: 9to5google