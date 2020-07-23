Logitech And Herman Miller Just Teamed Up For The Ultimate Gaming Chair

Herman Miller is probably best known as being the maker of ergonomic office chairs. While expensive, many claim that the company’s chairs are well worth the money. However, there also seems to be a rise in the demand for gaming chairs, and it looks like Herman Miller is hoping to take advantage of that by teaming up with Logitech.

This has resulted in the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair, which is based on Herman Miller’s Embody chair with some slight changes. For starters, some of the changes include how the chair now comes in a very sleek black finish, with Logitech’s “G” logo stamped on the headrest with various blue accents around the chair.

The chair will also feature seven points of calibration to help gamers find the right fit and right level of comfort. There is also a feature that the company is calling “Dynamic Pixel Circulation”, which apparently helps to better distribute your weight when you sit. There are also little slideouts to the sides of the chair to better accommodate your thighs.

Given that this is still a Herman Miller chair at its core, it will not come cheap. The chair will be priced at $1,495 and if you’re interested, you can head on over to Herman Miller’s website to place your order.

