This Is What The OnePlus Nord Looks Like

Last week, OnePlus announced that their next smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, would be announced on the 21st of July in a special augmented reality event. While we have heard and seen various leaks in the past, it seems that the phone’s design and some of its specs have been revealed during an interview with YouTuber MKBHD.

During the interview, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed the design of the upcoming phone. Pei was showing off various prototypes that the company had been working on, and then also revealed the final design that they eventually chose. What’s interesting is that during the interview, Pei dropped some information about the process behind designing the phone.

With regards to the design, Pei actually revealed that the company had almost gone in a different direction, but they made some last minute changes which actually delayed the phone by an additional month. According to Pei, this was based on the data that they were seeing and they wanted to create a phone that people wanted.

He also revealed that the phone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, so if you’re looking for a relatively affordable 5G smartphone, then the OnePlus Nord could be a phone to check out. In any case, the entire interview is rather illuminating and if you have about 20 minutes to spare, it is definitely worth a watch.

