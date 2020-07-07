OnePlus Will Be Launching Its New Smartphone Using Augmented Reality

According to the rumors, OnePlus was said to be working on a new mid-range smartphone. It turns out the rumors were right and according to an announcement by OnePlus, they will be officially revealing the handset, known as the OnePlus Nord, on the 21st of July through augmented reality.

According to OnePlus, as you can see in the image above, this will be the world’s first AR smartphone launch. It is unclear as to how this will take place and what we might be able to expect, but the company does note that users will need a good internet connection if they’re hoping for a consistent experience during the stream.

Presumably through the use of AR, it might give users a chance to “hold” and maybe “unbox” the OnePlus handset without actually having to go to the store to see it for yourself. It is an interesting concept albeit somewhat novel, but given that the world is still very much in lockdown, holding an event virtually makes a lot of sense.

Nord is a new direction, but it’s pure OnePlus. What you have in front of you is the result of love, passion, and countless sleepless nights to make this idea into a reality. And we must say, we’re pretty into it. #OnePlusNord #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/SP2S5qdezI — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 4, 2020

Some of the rumored specs of the OnePlus Nord include the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and it is also expected to be priced less than $500. If you’re interested in checking out the event when it goes live, you can download the Nord Launch app from OnePlus which will be available on iOS (not available at this time of writing) and Android.

