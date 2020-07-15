Oppo’s New Wireless Charging Tech Can Juice Up A Phone In 30 Minutes

Wireless charging has gained something of a bad rep due to the fact that for the most part, it tends to be slower compared to wired charging, especially with all the fast charging technology we’re seeing these days. However, over the years, we’ve seen various improvements being made to said tech, and Oppo could have a solution.

The company has announced its latest wireless charging technology in the form of the 65W AirVOOC. This is basically an upgraded version of Oppo’s 40W AirVOOC tech that was included with the Reno Ace 2, but given that it can now output more power, it will also charge faster with the company boasting that it will be able to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 30 minutes.

To give you some context, the 40W AirVOOC that came with the Oppo Reno Ace 2 takes a little under an hour, so this nearly shaves the charging time by half. According to Oppo, this was made possible with the use of a parallel dual-coil design that outputs 20V/2A and 20V/1.25A respectively.

To prevent the charger from overheating, there is a semiconductor cooling system built under the coils that leverages the Peltier effect, making it more effective compared to fan cooling (although there are still built-in fans to help dissipate the heat). The company does not mention which of its future handsets will support the 65W AirVOOC tech, but it might be something to look forward to in the future.

