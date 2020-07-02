Sony Confirms Plans For A New A7S Camera This Summer

Sony’s A7 series of mirrorless cameras come in a variety of models. If you’re a low-light photographer or someone who prefers a camera that is more adept at shooting in low-light, then the A7S series is one worth checking out, although the downside is that it has been many years since Sony gave it an update.

However, the good news is that if you’ve been looking forward to Sony updating the A7S lineup, the company has confirmed in an interview with DPreview that a new model will be launching this summer. According to Sony exec Kenji Tanaka, he has confirmed that a successor to the A7S II will be coming soon.

“We’ve received many requests, especially from professional video content creators, and I can confirm that a successor to the Alpha 7S II will be coming, later this summer.” Tanaka also notes that “everything” about this model will be new, so if you were worried that this might just be some minor update to appease customers, you might be in for a happy surprise.

Tanaka obviously doesn’t dive into the specifics of the new A7S model, but when asked what kind of features users have been asking for, he notes things like 4K video at 60fps, 10-bit 4:2:2, and so on, but whether or not that’s a hint of what’s to come remains to be seen.

