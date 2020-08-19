Android 11 Will Make Life Harder For Third-Party Camera Apps

The beauty of Android over iOS is that Android usually lets users choose their default apps, while iOS pretty much limits users to the default apps. However, the bad news is that come Android 11, Google seems to be clamping down on allowing users to pick their default camera within apps.

Advertising

Basically, with certain apps, the developers can make it so that users can choose to use a different camera app apart from the default one it is bundled with. This is because some apps aren’t designed to be photography apps, and as such, they might not necessarily take the best photos or give users more control.

In the past, these apps could allow users to pick their camera app of choice, but like we said, that seems to be going away in Android 11. It has been discovered that in Android 11, the camera picker function is going away and apps with camera capabilities will now have to use the default camera app that their phones come with.

This won’t apply to all apps though, just apps that previously allowed users to pick their default camera of choice. Apps such as Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat will still use the camera app that they come with, but other apps like Reddit, Google Keep, and so on will no longer have access to the camera picker.

According to Google, their justification is that this will help to protect the privacy and security of Android users. While we can appreciate that, we’re sure that there will be more than a handful of Android users who won’t be too thrilled by this.

Filed in . Read more about Android, Android 11 and Apps. Source: androidpolice