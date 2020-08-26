DJI’s Next Smartphone Gimbal Could Sport A Magnetic Mount

DJI has put out several smartphone gimbals. However, attaching your smartphone to these gimbals has always been rather tricky as it involves clamping your phone to the gimbal. This usually results in users having to choose to either leave their smartphones in their gimbals the entire time, or having to rush to place it back whenever they need to take a shot.

Advertising

However, there might be good news for would-be gimbal owners because according to a tweet by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, he tweeted what appears to be a video that promotes DJI’s upcoming Osmo Mobile 4 smartphone gimbal. One of the main changes is that instead of a clamp, the Osmo Mobile 4 will rely on magnets.

This means that users can just quickly attach and release their smartphones to the gimbal, although from what we can tell, it seems that users will need to install the magnet mount to the back of their phones which for some, might ruin the aesthetics. Either way, we suppose it’s up to you how you want to approach it.

There is no word on when the gimbal will be launching, but it is expected to be priced around $180 and will also sport a 2,450mAh battery that should be good for up to 15 hours.

Filed in . Read more about Dji.