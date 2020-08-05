Logitech Unveils New Steering Wheel Gaming Accessory

Advertising

If you enjoy playing racing games then you might be interested to learn that Logitech has expanded on its steering wheel accessory lineup. The company has announced their latest gaming accessory in the form of the Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals that takes advantage of the company’s new TRUEFORCE technology.

According to Logitech, “With TRUEFORCE, we decided to approach force feedback from a different perspective. Developers already have poured enormous amounts of work into their physics engines to make the cars feel as realistic as possible – why not honor that work and speak directly to it? That is what separates TRUEFORCE from the rest; it works directly to the physics and audio engines within the games, processing all of this information internally at up to 4,000 times a second.”

Basically it is a haptic feedback system that based on what Logitech is saying, will provide gamers with more realistic feedback to help make the gaming experience more immersive. As for the design of the wheel itself, it seems that the company hasn’t made many design changes compared to its predecessor, the G920 and the G29, although this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The Logitech G923 isn’t exactly cheap where it is priced at $400, but if you’re a racing game enthusiast, it might be worth checking out. It will be compatible with the Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Filed in . Read more about Logitech. Source: blog.logitech