These Samsung Phones Will Receive Extended Android Support

When it comes to major Android updates, most smartphone manufacturers typically offer 2 years. Some might even offer less, and every now and then you might get a manufacturer who may surprise users with an additional year. However, Samsung is hoping to take the guesswork out of it.

The company has announced that they will be “raising the bar” with their Android update support where a bunch of Samsung handsets and tablets will now be eligible for at least three generations worth of updates. This means that depending on the device, your handset or tablet could receive major Android updates up to 2021 or some even going into 2022.

The support devices include Samsung’s Galaxy S series starting with the Galaxy S10 Lite and newer; the Note series which starts from the Note 10 Lite and newer; Samsung’s entire foldable lineup; the Galaxy A series which starts with the A51 and newer; and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and newer.

According to Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, “As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”

