E3 2020 Has Been Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Advertising

The coronavirus does not seem like it is slowing down, where there are more reported cases everyday. As a result, many are advising that people keep themselves at home and to stay away from crowded places where the virus could be easily spread from one person to another. As a result, several events have been cancelled.

If you’ve been looking forward to E3 and what the organizers have in store for us this year, then you’ll be disappointed to learn that the ESA (the organizers of the event) have announced that due to growing concerns about the spread of the virus, they have decided that they will be cancelling E3 this year.

According to the ESA, “Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.”

The semi-good news is that there is a chance that the event could still take place, albeit online. The organizers have stated that they are exploring options that could help create an online experience that will help companies showcase what they’ve got in terms of developments, but it remains to be seen how that will play out.

Filed in . Read more about E3. Source: theesa