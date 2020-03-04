Google I/O 2020’s Physical Event Has Been Cancelled

It’s starting to look like a lot of major tech events could be in trouble this year. MWC was already cancelled and Facebook recently announced that their F8 conference is also not taking place this year. Now it looks like Google has decided to cancel the physical event for Google I/O 2020 that should have taken place later this year.

Advertising

According to Google, “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we’ve decided to cancel this year’s physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. It’s sad that we won’t be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority.” However, as it should be noted, Google is only cancelling its physical conference.

Google has stated that they are looking into ways in which Google I/O can still take place, where it is possible that they could be looking at livestreaming the event remotely. This will also benefit international users who might be interested in the event but are unable to attend it in person.

A #GoogleIO update. Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we've decided to cancel this year's physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. It's sad that we won't be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority. (1/2) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 3, 2020

That being said, with so many cancellations taking place, one has to wonder if Apple’s WWDC 2020 event could be next. The company has yet to say anything so we’ll just have to wait and see for ourselves.

Filed in . Read more about Google and Google I/o.