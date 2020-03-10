Google Maps Gains Lens Integration When Browsing Menus

Advertising

Ever wanted to know what to order at a restaurant? If you are in a new country exploring new restaurants, then you might want to consider firing up Google Maps. This is because according to a report from 9to5Google, it has been revealed that the company has integrated Google Lens into Google Maps.

Back at Google I/O 2019, Google announced that Lens would be gaining the ability to analyze the menu of a restaurant by scanning it. It looks like the same feature is now integrated into Google Maps, users can browse menus and use Google Lens to analyze the menu where it will be able to highlight some of the popular dishes of the restaurant so that users will have an idea of what’s popular and what they should order.

While users could always launch Google Lens to do the same thing, this will save users an extra step or two, especially if you’re already on Google Maps and you’re browsing restaurant listings and its menus. If you’re an Android user, note that the feature has already been rolled out, so keep an eye out for it if this is a feature that you think will be useful. As for iOS users, it seems that it is not available yet.

