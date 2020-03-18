Google Introduces New ‘Works With Chromebook’ Badge For Accessories

Advertising

When you buy an accessory for a computer, typically on the box it shows symbols or icons that says that it is compatible with Windows or Mac computers. However, Google’s Chrome OS doesn’t get much love on that front, and while there are certain peripherals and accessories that work with Chromebooks, it isn’t always so obvious.

The good news is that Google has since announced that they will be launching a new badge that reads “Works with Chromebook”. This new badge can be used by accessory makers to indicate that the product that the customer is buying will play nicely with Google’s Chromebook computers.

According to Google, they claim that these accessories have been tested by the company to ensure compatibility, so you know for sure that they’ll play nicely with Chromebooks. “You’ll begin to see the Works With Chromebook badge on certified accessories in the U.S., Canada and Japan. We’ve tested these accessories to ensure they comply with Chromebook’s compatibility standards. Once you see the badge, you can be sure the product works seamlessly with your Chromebook.”

Google also lists several brands that are already compatible and certified, including those made by companies such as Anker, Belkin, Logitech, Kingston, and Satechi, just to name a few.

