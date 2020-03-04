Google To Make Hangouts Meet Features Free Temporarily

Advertising

With the spread of the coronavirus not appearing to slowdown, it means that staying at home and avoiding crowded places is probably the best way to go about protecting yourself. In fact, companies like Google are taking precautions by sending employees home so that they can work remotely.

It has also been suggested that due to this, companies such as Apple could benefit as it could result in more tablets being purchased. This is why it doesn’t really come as a surprise to learn that Google is also looking to do their part by announcing that for now, they’ll be making some of Hangouts Meet features free to use for G Suite and G Suite for Education users.

According to Google, “And, as more businesses adjust their work-from-home policies and adopt reduced travel plans in response to COVID-19, we’re helping to ensure that all globally distributed teams can still reliably meet face to face, even if employees are not in the same location.”

To that end, some of the free features that users can look forward to include larger meetings on Hangouts Meet, where it will be able to accommodate as many as 250 participants at once. It will also support live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain, and also the ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive. These free features will be available until the 1st of July, 2020.

