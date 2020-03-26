Huawei P40, P40 Pro 5G Smartphones Announced

While MWC 2020 might have been cancelled and the world is more or less in lockdown with the coronavirus outbreak, it seems that this isn’t stopping Huawei from announcing its latest flagship smartphones in the form of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro 5G. These are the company’s latest phones for the year 2020, and it will also be Huawei’s second smartphone series to launch without Google Play Services installed.

Starting with the Huawei P40, this phone will come with a 6.1-inch 1080+ display and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the P40 will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G chipset that comes with an integrated 5G modem and is built on an EUV 7nm process, versus the Kirin 990 4G that was built on an older 7nm process.

It comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an “Ultra Vision” Leica triple camera setup that consists of a 3x optical telephoto camera, an Ultra Vision Wide camera, and an Ultra Wide camera. It also sports IP53 protection which guards against dust and water splashes, a 3,800mAh battery, and 22.5W wired charging (there’s no wireless charging).

While the P40 might seem like a very typical smartphone, the P40 Pro is where we start seeing more impressive features. For starters, it will sport a larger 6.58-inch display with a resolution of 2640×1200 that curves around all the edges of the phone. It also has a display refresh rate of 90Hz.

Under the hood, we’re looking at the same Kirin 990 5G chipset, and on the back, the P40 Pro will come with a quad Leica camera setup. This includes an Ultra Wide Cine camera, an Ultra Vision Wide camera, a 5x optical telephoto zoom camera, and a ToF camera for better depth-sensing. There is also built-in color temperature sensor that should in theory result in more color-accurate photographs.

The P40 Pro also comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor in its display, a 32MP camera on the front that also supports IR depth-sensing and gestures, and also face recognition. Other features include a larger 4,200mAh battery and has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro 5G will be priced at €800 and €1,000 respectively, and will be launched on the 7th of April.

