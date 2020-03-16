Huawei Users Can Now Unofficially Install Google Services With Just One Click

As some of you are probably aware of by now, Huawei’s Mate 30 series does not come with Google Play Services installed. This is due to Huawei being placed on the US government’s Entity List, thus preventing them from doing business with companies such as Google. This is expected to remain this way for the foreseeable future.

Advertising

However, if you do love Huawei’s hardware and have bought the company’s Mate 30 handset, then you might be interested to learn that there is an app that will install Google services on your handset with just one click. This is according to a report from HuaweiBlog.de where all users need to do is install an app called “Chat Partner”, and within five minutes of following the instructions, Google services will be installed on the phone.

Now, we should warn you that we have not tried this method out for ourselves so we can’t say for sure that it works (although there have been some who have reported success with it). Also, there is also a chance that Google could find out about it and lock access to its services on unauthorized devices.

This would not be the first time that developers have come up with workarounds. Last year, there was an app called “LZPlay” that offered something similar, although that app was later taken down, so do proceed with caution if this is something you might be interested in.

Filed in . Read more about Android, Apps, Google and Huawei. Source: forbes