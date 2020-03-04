iPhone Repair Parts Could Be Affected By The Coronavirus

Advertising

If you own an iPhone, you might want to take better care of it. This is because according to a report from Bloomberg, it appears that Apple Stores are apparently running low on iPhone repair parts. This means that should your iPhone get damaged, there is a chance it could take longer than usual to repair.

This is said to be due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in which many factories have been forced to shut down temporarily. As a result, production on parts and components has been affected. It was previously reported that Apple could be facing some production delays for its iPhones and that this was not expected to resolve until the second quarter of the year.

This is why it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that not only iPhone production could be affected, but iPhone repairs as well, since presumably the components needed to repair the phones come from the same factories that produce new units. That being said, it is unclear as to which components could be the most affected.

There is a chance that should you need a repair, the component you need could still be in stock, but either way, there is no way to guarantee this, so maybe until the outbreak passes or becomes more manageable, you might want to start taking better care of your gadgets (something you should be doing anyway).

