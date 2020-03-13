MacBook Air Refresh Could Arrive As Early As Next Week

Thinking about getting a new MacBook Air? If you are, you might want to hold off just a bit because according to a recent report from MacRumors, they have heard from a source that a refresh of the laptop could arrive as early as next week, so if you can hold off for at least one more week, it might be a good idea to do so.

At this point in time, it is unclear what kind of changes we can expect from the refresh. However, it would probably be a safe assumption that an update in processors is probably in the cards. Another potential change is that Apple could finally be introducing the new scissor switch keyboard in the MacBook Air, making it the second laptop in Apple’s lineup to receive the new switch that debuted in the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.

As it stands, the current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pros still use the older butterfly mechanism. While Apple did tout the lower profile of the butterfly switches, the way they were designed led to a lot of issues. The company did try to improve on the design over the years, before ultimately changing it and reverting back to the scissor switch design that can be found on older MacBook laptops.

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but hopefully there will be an official announcement next week, so be sure to check back with us then for more updates.

