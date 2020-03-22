Next Call Of Duty Title Could Be A Reboot Of Black Ops

Back in 2019, Activision released a new Call of Duty title as they always do in the form of a reboot of the Modern Warfare series. It looks like Activision isn’t stopping in their reboot of their Call of Duty titles because according to a report from TheGamingRevolution, it seems that the next Call of Duty title will be a reboot of the Black Ops series.

The first Black Ops title was released back in 2010 and back in 2018, the fourth title in the Black Ops series was released. We suppose it has gotten a bit long in the tooth since, which is why we can’t say we’re too surprised that Activision might want to reboot it. According to the report, the game will use the new engine that last year’s Modern Warfare was built on, and that in terms of story, the game will focus heavily on the Vietnam War.

It is also rumored to be more realistic compared to last year’s Modern Warfare with more intense scenes. Also, oddly enough, the game will not come with a battle royale mode which seems to be the rage these days. Instead, a Black Ops themed mode will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone, so we guess if you already have Warzone and just want battle royale, you might not need to buy the next Call of Duty title.

Take it with a grain of salt for now as Activision has yet to make any kind of official announcement, but hopefully we’ll have more details soon. Also, with E3 having been cancelled, we expect that Activision will probably host its own announcement for the game.

Filed in .. Source: dualshockers